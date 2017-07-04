Official Funeral for Carlyle Dunkley





The former Senator and Minister of Government, Hon. Carlyle Dunkley, has been accorded an official funeral by the Government.

The Service of Thanksgiving will take place at the University Chapel, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona on Wednesday (July 5), commencing at 10:00 a.m.

Mr. Dunkley, who died on June 21, served Jamaica for more than 40 years in various posts and was a former Ambassador to Cuba and Special Envoy to CARICOM and the Association of Caribbean States.

He held the positions of Cabinet Minister, Deputy President of the Senate and former President of the National Workers Union (NWU).

Mr. Dunkley served as Senator from 1972 to 1978 and 1980 to 1983; Minister of Public Utilities and Transport, 1979 to 1980; Lecturer, University of the West Indies (UWI), 1982 to 1989; Spokesman on Education, 1984 to 1989; Minister of Education, 1989 to 1991; and Minister of Production, Mining and Commerce, 1992.

He also served as Island Supervisor of the NWU in 1972, and later as President of the Union in 1977.