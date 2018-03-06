Major General Antony Anderson is new Commissioner of Police

Major General Antony Anderson. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Major General Antony Anderson. Story Highlights The Police Service Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of Major General Antony Anderson as Commissioner of Police for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), with effect from March 19.

He is responsible for coordinating security activities across government and liaison with overseas security and intelligence entities.

Major General Anderson is well known to the members of the JCF having worked with the Commissioning ranks on joint missions while he served in the JDF and more recently in his role on the National Security Council.



The Police Service Commission is pleased to announce the appointment of Major General Antony Anderson as Commissioner of Police for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), with effect from March 19.

Major General Anderson currently serves as the National Security Advisor, a post he has filled since being appointed in December 2016.

The first person to serve in this capacity in Jamaica, he is the principal advisor to the Prime Minister and Cabinet on internal and external security, intelligence and defence matters.

He is responsible for coordinating security activities across government and liaison with overseas security and intelligence entities.

Major General Anderson has developed a keen understanding of the critical nature of the JCF in securing Jamaica.

Major General Anderson has had a distinguished military career in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) spanning 34 years, culminating in his six-year tenure as Chief of Defence Staff.

During his command, he was responsible for implementing integrated technologies to enhance command and control situational awareness within the JDF, allowing for more agile responses to evolving security risks.

He was instrumental in modernizing physical infrastructure, acquiring major equipment and developing personnel to create a more flexible capability driven Force.

He also developed a communications strategy to engage the wider population while re-positioning internally and externally as Jamaica’s Defence Force.

During his career, Major General Anderson has been educated at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, at the Canadian Forces Staff School and the Canadian Land Forces Staff College, at the International Officer Studies Division of the United States Army Command and General Staff College and at the Harvard Kennedy School of Management, Cambridge, USA.

Major General Anderson is well known to the members of the JCF having worked with the Commissioning ranks on joint missions while he served in the JDF and more recently in his role on the National Security Council.

He is intimately aware of the challenges of the JCF with a clear vision of how it can be transformed to enhance public trust and confidence.

Major General Anderson has the demonstrated ability to lead the JCF at an important point of transformation, strengthening relationships with the other bodies that make up the islands security architecture.

He will be responsible for enhancing the public security services in the country, improving public order, reducing corruption and improving management and accountability within the force.