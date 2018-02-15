Local Film Guide to Be Available April 1

Film Commissioner at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Renee Robinson, speaks with JIS NEWS about various initiatives being undertaken by the agency including the creation of a local film guide. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Film Commissioner at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Renee Robinson, speaks with JIS NEWS about various initiatives being undertaken by the agency including the creation of a local film guide. Story Highlights The guide for filming in Jamaica, which is being prepared by the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), will be available as at April 1, 2018.

The guide for filming in Jamaica, which is being prepared by the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), will be available as of April 1, 2018.

The national publication will outline the various policies, requirements and key entities involved in production and filming in Jamaica.

Speaking with JIS News, Film Commissioner at JAMPRO, Renée Robinson, said the comprehensive guide will be free of cost and available in hard copy or as a PDF document on the JAMPRO website at www.tradeandinvestjamaica.org or www.filmjamaica.com.

“The guide is useful for the international producer who is interested in shooting in Jamaica, or for our local industry to understand how public-sector partners are working together. So, you need a film permit, this is how you do it… you need a drone, this is where you go or who you talk to… if you are going to be filming underwater, you go to the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), and this is what NEPA is going to require of you and the fees to be paid.

So, all this information will be in the guide and available to anybody interested in filming in Jamaica,” she outlined.

Ms. Robinson said development of the guide aims to create a smooth, seamless process for production entities and personnel.

“We play a key role in production facilitation, regulation and policy advocacy, and work with the Ministries of Tourism; Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; Finance and the Public Service; agencies such as Tax Administration Jamaica, Jamaica Customs Agency and NEPA to smooth the business-facilitation process for practitioners who are working in our core sectors,” she pointed out.

The draft of the publication has been circulated to an industry advisory committee for review.

“We do have several stakeholders who are working in the local film industry, whom we have entreated to collaborate with us to ensure that the content of the guide is accurate and relevant and that we are providing the type of information that the local and international film industry will need in order to do their best work,” the Film Commissioner told JIS News.