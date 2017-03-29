Keep the Peace During Champs – Police

Students of high schools participate in a long-distance race at the Inter-Secondary School Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys and Girl’s Championships. (FILE) + - Photo: Mark Bell Students of high schools participate in a long-distance race at the Inter-Secondary School Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys and Girl’s Championships. (FILE) Story Highlights The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging the public to maintain the peace during the five-day staging of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships, which got under way on Tuesday (March 28) at the National Stadium.

Speaking in a JIS interview, founder of the Peace for Champs initiative, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Terrence Bent, said in recent years there has been a significant reduction in incidents involving schools and spectators.

SSP Bent is encouraging patrons, on leaving the venue, to walk in groups, take routes that are well-lit and utilise the services of the buses that will be provided.



“We want to maintain this peace, so we are imploring patrons to refrain from any form of violence during the competition. The police will be patrolling on foot… and our mobile units will be on the ground,” he said. He noted that plain-clothes police will also be on patrol.

SSP Bent said that arrests will be made for offences or conduct that is likely to cause a negative impact on the championships.

“We will have the Peace for Champs Unit, which includes the police, security, parent-teacher associations (PTAs), and the schools with their administrations, which will be out to take decisive actions where necessary. So, parents, remind your children to be civil,” he urged.

SSP Bent made a further appeal for sponsors, suppliers of goods and services, and spectators to exercise safety precautions.

“If you have your valuables, like excessive cash, cell phones… be careful not to expose them. We recommend that you not wear jewellery,” he advised.

He is also encouraging patrons to get to the venue early to avoid the crowd, which can create a negative experience.

He noted that persons who do not have a lawfully obtained ticket or accreditation pass will not get into the stadium.

“It makes no sense coming to the gate to try to enter, because the security mechanisms will be strict, and if we pick you up, you will be removed from the compound. Every personal ticket holder has a seat in the Grand Stand, and those who are accredited have the appropriate pass with a picture, and patrons for the bleachers have their armbands for proper entry,” he pointed out.

“I know the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will be supporting the process by assisting people with departure after the event; make use of them,” he advised.

He is reminding the public that there is a list of items that are prohibited from entering the Independence Park Limited (IPL) complex or the stadium during the championship.

These include firearms, knives and any form of cutting instrument; tall, pointed umbrellas; large igloos; frozen drinks, glass bottles and alcohol; long flagpoles; and anything over the dimension of 12 by 14 by 8.

Lighters, cigarettes and marijuana are also barred, and the no-smoking ban will be strictly enforced, as the stadium complex is a smoke-free area.

“We want patrons to enjoy the wonderful sporting entertainment, so we encourage you to adhere to the advice of the police,” SSP Bent urged.