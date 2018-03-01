Justice Sykes Sworn in as Chief Justice

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), presents the Instrument of Office to Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, during the swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on Thursday (March 1). + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), presents the Instrument of Office to Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, during the swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on Thursday (March 1). Story Highlights The Hon. Justice Bryan Sykes has been appointed the eighth Chief Justice of Jamaica.

The Hon. Justice Bryan Sykes has been appointed the eighth Chief Justice of Jamaica.

During the function, he was bestowed with the nation’s fourth highest honour, the Order of Jamaica (OJ).

The Governor-General, in his remarks, welcomed Chief Justice Sykes into his new role as leader of the third branch of Government.

“Your appointment today speaks to the confidence in your ability to faithfully and effectively discharge your mandate to the Office of Chief Justice. I do believe that those who have ears to hear and minds to reflect, are fully assured that you will perform your duties in a way that brings credit to your administration and satisfaction to the society at large,” he said.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, expressed confidence that Justice Sykes will bring transformation to Jamaica’s justice system and build on the legacy of his predecessors.

“In this role, Justice Sykes has a valuable and unique opportunity to transform how justice is delivered to our people. We noted, carefully, the discourse surrounding Justice Sykes and there is no question of his extraordinary legal insight,” he said.

“I’m confident that the Honourable Justice Bryan Sykes will discharge his functions with honour, integrity and distinction,” the Prime Minister added.

Justice Sykes in his reply said: “I wish to thank God and our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for elevating me by way of the decisions of men to this position of trust and leadership. To be the head of a country’s judiciary is an awesome responsibility. It is not one that I take lightly.”

Justice Sykes was appointed on February 1 to act as Chief Justice after the retirement of the Hon. Justice Zaila McCalla on January 31.