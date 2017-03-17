JLS to Implement ILMS April 1

Acting Director, Information Technology at the Jamaica Library Service (JLS), Dwight Grant, addresses JIS ‘Think Tank’, on March 14, about the implementation of the Integrated Library Management System (ILMS) by April 1, 2017. + - Photo: Mark Bell Acting Director, Information Technology at the Jamaica Library Service (JLS), Dwight Grant, addresses JIS ‘Think Tank’, on March 14, about the implementation of the Integrated Library Management System (ILMS) by April 1, 2017. Story Highlights Come April 1, the Jamaica Library Service (JLS) will be implementing an Integrated Library Management System (ILMS) called Koha, to improve the efficiency of the library’s operations as well as service for users.

Additionally, the JLS has introduced information and communications technology programmes and services to its users in the 13 parish libraries and select branch libraries.





Koha is an automated open-source management system used by public libraries worldwide.

Elaborating on the use of the system, Acting Director, Information Technology at JLS, Dwight Grant, said that Koha will allow library users to obtain access to search online catalogue from anywhere in the world.

“So, the materials that we have in our collection will be accessible online where persons can go to do a google-like search to see what is available. They will be able to see which location the material is at and how many copies are at that specific library,” Mr. Grant said at a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’.

He added that the system will also allow persons to reserve resource material for borrowing and give access to online research facilities.

“Members of the libraries will be able to access EBSCO research services, which is a database that we (JLS) subscribe to that provides e-resources, journals and other information. So, a user will be able to utilise this facility outside of the library, from anywhere, as long as he or she is a member and has a membership number,” he explained.

Students will be able to participate in the tablet sessions, library members will enjoy unlimited Wi-Fi access, while all users can participate in the photography and robotics clubs.