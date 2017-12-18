JIS Management and Staff Mourn Passing of Deputy CEO, Ian Boyne

Ian Boyne + - Photo: JIS Photographer Ian Boyne Story Highlights The Management and Staff of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) is in shock to learn of the sudden passing of Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ian Boyne.

The Management and Staff of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) are in shock to learn of the sudden passing of Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ian Boyne.

“His last message to us as a JIS family urged us to show love and appreciation when we can, rather than wait until someone is sick or passes on. Ian showed his appreciation to his JIS family daily and he knew how much we loved him. His loss has left a huge void and our hearts are broken into little pieces right now. We express our love and sympathy to his wife, Margaret, daughter, Kelly, his relatives and friends and thank all those who have reached out to us as the news was released this morning,” she added.

Mr. Boyne, CD, was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the JIS in 2010. His responsibilities included serving as Chief State Liaison to the Office of the Prime Minister, Office of the Governor-General and the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and giving oversight to the Research, Print and Production (Editorial and Photo) Division.

Host of the agency’s flagship interview programme, Issues and Answers, Mr. Boyne furthered the public education thrust of the JIS through his incisive range of questions which served to elucidate the Government’s response to the national issues of the day.

Mr. Boyne had a long career with the JIS as he first joined the entity when it was known as the Agency for Public Information (API) in 1976 as features writer and television broadcaster.

In 1983 he became the Press Secretary/Speech Writer to the then Minister of Industry and Commerce, Douglas Vaz and from then to 2002 worked with every Minister of Industry under successive administrations as Speech Writer/Public Relations Consultant, after which he re-joined the JIS in 2002.

He was a highly respected media practitioner, who was driven and passionate about his work, maintaining a hallmark of excellence since entering the profession in 1975.

Mr. Boyne was best known as host of the 30-year-old TVJ programme Profile. He also hosted Religious Hardtalk and was a columnist for the Sunday Gleaner. Mr. Boyne was the author of ‘Ideas Matter: Journey into the Mind of a Veteran Journalist’ and ‘Profile of Excellence’.

He wrote extensively for many magazines, including Skywritings and The Jamaican.

In 2009, the Government of Jamaica recognized his outstanding contribution to journalism with the Commander of the Order of Distinction (CD).

He was also a Minister of Religion.