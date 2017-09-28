JHTA Sets Up Fund to Assist Hurricane-Ravaged Islands

Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President, Omar Robinson. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President, Omar Robinson. Story Highlights The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) has established a charity fund to assist Caribbean islands ravaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

JHTA President, Omar Robinson, made the disclosure while addressing stakeholders attending the 27th annual Jamaica Product Exchange at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, recently.

Mr. Robinson implored the delegates, which include buyers and suppliers in the hospitality sector, to consider seriously the whole question of climate change, which has been affecting weather patterns in countries all over the world.



He said the entity has kick-started the support with a US$10,000 contribution.

“Our hearts go out to our neighbours as they struggle to recover and rebuild. To assist in this effort, the JHTA has set up a hurricane relief fund for our sister Caribbean islands that have been devastated. It is called the JHTA Charity Fund, and we encourage you to contribute,” he urged.

“It is certainly in the interest of all of us involved with tourism and travel in this region to do our part in ensuring that climate change is kept on the global development agenda. All of us need to become better equipped to withstand the changes in weather patterns. As travel partners, we are all in this thing together,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Robinson said the JHTA is happy about the establishment of the Ministry of Tourism’s Destination Assurance Council, noting that this will now ensure that the highest international standards are maintained in the sector.

The Council, launched earlier this year, will work to ensure that the quality, standards and integrity of the tourism product are upheld.

The body is comprised of persons with appropriate skills to ensure the sustainable management of the resort areas, and will play a key role in sustaining brand Jamaica and delivering a quality experience to visitors.