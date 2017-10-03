Jamaica Howard University Alumni Association Launched

Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (centre); President of Howard University, Dr. Wayne Frederick (third right); and Interim Chairman of the Jamaica Howard University Alumni Association, Don Christian (second left), with Jamaican students attending Howard University, at the launch of the Jamaica Howard University Alumni Association and Endowment Fund held at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC. + - Photo: Derrick Scott Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (centre); President of Howard University, Dr. Wayne Frederick (third right); and Interim Chairman of the Jamaica Howard University Alumni Association, Don Christian (second left), with Jamaican students attending Howard University, at the launch of the Jamaica Howard University Alumni Association and Endowment Fund held at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC. Story Highlights The Jamaica Howard University Alumni Association and Endowment Fund was launched recently at the Embassy in Washington, DC by Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks; and President of Howard University, Dr. Wayne Frederick.

Also at the ceremony were Chairman of the Board of the University, Stacey Mobley; members of the faculty; and past, current and incoming Jamaican students.

“Historically, Howard has been the university of choice for thousands of Jamaican nationals, many of whom have remained to work in the Washington metropolitan region. Those who returned to the island have done extremely well professionally,” she said.

The Ambassador stressed the need for greater support for Jamaican students at Howard, hence the launch of the Jamaica Howard University Alumni Association.

She added that key mandates of the Association are to identify ways to give back to the institution, serve as mentors to current Jamaican students, and assist students financially.

Meanwhile, President Frederick commended Ambassador Marks for spearheading the initiative, which will go a long way to assist present and future Jamaican students at Howard University.

“It is always good to give back. I have benefited from Howard, and so have many of you standing here. The formation of the Jamaica Howard Alumni Association is one of the best ways for students to channel their resources to support their alma mater,” he said.

A Jamaican national, Howard University alumnus and senior Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Don Christian, was selected to lead the committee that will spearhead the establishment of the Jamaica Howard Alumni Association.