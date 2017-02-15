Jamaica to Host ILO Meeting February 23-24

In this file photo, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, tables Instruments adopted from the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Annual General Conferences in Parliament last year. + - Photo: JIS Photographer In this file photo, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, tables Instruments adopted from the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Annual General Conferences in Parliament last year. Story Highlights Jamaica will host the 10th International Labour Organization (ILO) meeting of Caribbean Ministers of Labour from February 23-24 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The meeting themed: ‘Realising Decent Work Under the 2030 Agenda’, will focus on two main areas – Elevating Decent Work to the National and Regional Policy level through social partnership; and Instruments and Practical Tools for Decent Work.





Jamaica will host the 10th International Labour Organization (ILO) meeting of Caribbean Ministers of Labour from February 23-24 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The biennial meeting provides the opportunity for Labour Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and other high-level officials of the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean to discuss labour issues that are of mutual concern to the region.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, and Director General of the ILO, Guy Ryder, will bring remarks at the opening ceremony.

The meeting themed: ‘Realising Decent Work Under the 2030 Agenda’, will focus on two main areas – Elevating Decent Work to the National and Regional Policy level through social partnership; and Instruments and Practical Tools for Decent Work.

In the meantime, the ILO will use the meeting to present its report on Non-Standard Forms of Employment (NSE) on February 23.

It is the first comprehensive report on NSE including temporary work, part-time work, temporary agency work and subcontracting, dependent self-employment and disguised employment relationships.

Information on the report can be found on the ILO’s website: http://ilo.org/global/topics/non-standard-employment/lang–en/index.htm