Hundreds of Jobs to Be Created from Seven Upcoming Projects

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, emphasises a point as he opens the 2018/19 Budget debate in the House of Representatives on March 8. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, emphasises a point as he opens the 2018/19 Budget debate in the House of Representatives on March 8. Story Highlights Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, has announced seven upcoming projects that will result in the creation of hundreds of jobs for Jamaicans during the fiscal year 2018/2019.

Opening the 2018/19 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 8, Mr. Shaw said the seven projects will consist of investment and reform initiatives intended to accelerate Jamaica’s economic growth and job creation agenda.

“The North-South Highway Development Projects are expected to exceed US$2 billion. These are commercial investments by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC). It is important to note that no Government of Jamaica counterpart resources are required for these investments. This is a model that must be replicated,” he said.



They are Jiuquan Iron and Steel (JISCO), North-South Highway Development Projects, South Coast Highway Improvement Project, Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project, Naggo Head Technology Park, Morant Bay Town Revitalisation, and Public Bodies Investment Programme.

“JISCO has already resumed production at the Alpart alumina plant following an eight-year shutdown. JISCO plans further investment that could amount to as much as US$6 billion, the largest investment made by a single private-sector company in Jamaican history. These investments include substantial linkages with the agricultural sector. The investment programme also includes construction of a new 230MW power plant using liquefied natural gas (LNG). Currently, 960 persons are employed at the JISCO/Alpart plant,” Mr. Shaw said.

He also spoke about the projected benefits from the North-South Highway Development Projects.

Regarding the South Coast Highway Improvement Project, Mr. Shaw told the House that the venture is expected to represent an investment of approximately US$385 million.

“The project will upgrade the highway from Harbour View to Port Antonio, repair access roads in St. Thomas and construct the next leg of the East West toll road to Manchester. The completed roadworks are expected to boost our productivity and create new investment opportunities,” Mr. Shaw said.

The Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project will include the construction of a US$220-million perimeter road to relieve the extreme congestion in the heart of Jamaica’s second city.

The Naggo Head Technology Park will consist of a state-of-the-art business process outsourcing (BPO) complex, which will be the first major BPO Technology Park in the Caribbean with special economic zone status comprising over 800,000 square feet.

For the Morant Bay town revitalisation project, the Factories Corporation of Jamaica has been mandated to establish the Morant Bay Urban Centre at the site of the former Goodyear Tyre Factory.

The Morant Bay Urban Centre will be a 500,000-sq.ft. integrated business centre, housing both public- and private-sector entities.

“In relation to the public bodies investment programme, total capital expenditure is projected at $68.4 billion, with three public bodies accounting for almost 80 per cent of the planned expenditure. This is focused on meeting the people’s test by providing increased access to housing, water, investment and job opportunities,” the Minister explained.