Grange: Jamaica Firmly Against Doping in Sports; Firmly Behind Athletes

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange. (FILE) Story Highlights







PRESS RELEASE- The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment of Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has given a brief statement in reaction to the decision of the Disciplinary Commission of the International Olympic Committee in the case against Jamaica’s Nesta Carter.

Minister’s Statement follows: “As a nation, we have grown quite accostomed to having our name in the sports headlines across the world. Today that is happening again — but it’s not the

kind of headline that we welcome.

Like all Jamaicans, I am concerned about the development and the effect that it will have. I will just say briefly that the Jamaica Olympic Association is examining the case; I

will be briefed on the matter; and we will discuss the implications.

I want to remind everyone that this is a process.

I want to encourage our athletes and I want to say to everyone, let us not become apprehensive.

Jamaica is firmly against doping in sports. And Jamaica is also firmly in support of and behind our athletes.

At this time, I just want to say to all of you that although we’re disappointed about the ruling, remember it’s a process.”