Grange: Gordon’s Passing Leaves Void in Cultural Development Sector

The late Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, Dr. Delroy Gordon is pictured here in the company of Culture Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange. The two were guests at a JIS Think Tank session last year. Dr Gordon passed away suddenly this morning. + - Photo: JIS Photographer The late Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, Dr. Delroy Gordon is pictured here in the company of Culture Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange. The two were guests at a JIS Think Tank session last year. Dr Gordon passed away suddenly this morning.



The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange has given the following statement on the passing of the Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, Dr Delroy Gordon.

Minister’s statement follows:

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of a great member of our Ministry’s family: the Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, Dr Delroy Gordon.

Dr Gordon passed away suddenly this morning.

He was an affable and capable man who was dedicated to cultural development and committed to the JCDC, which we know was one of the loves of his life.

The other love was his family whose grief we all share.

Dr Gordon’s long association with the Commission dates back to 1977 when he won his first medal in the National Dance Competition while attending the Mount Angus All Age School in St Mary. Ten years later, he joined the staff as a Cultural Organiser.

Dr Gordon gave 30 years of committed service to the JCDC, rising through the ranks to the post of Executive Director. Under his leadership, we were able to transform the JCDC in several areas.

His passing has left a void in the cultural development sector. I offer condolences to his immediate family and to his JCDC family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Delroy Gordon was 55.