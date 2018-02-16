Gov’t to Intensify Energy Savings and Conservation

Story Highlights The Government of Jamaica, through the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, will be intensifying energy savings and conservation measures under the Energy Management and Efficiency Programme (EMEP).

The Government of Jamaica, through the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, will be intensifying energy savings and conservation measures under the Energy Management and Efficiency Programme (EMEP).

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, made the disclosure as he delivered the Throne Speech to open the 2018/19 parliamentary period in Gordon House on February 15.

EMEP is being implemented by the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) through funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The three main objectives are to reduce electricity consumption and carbon dioxide emission in public-sector entities, including hospitals and educational institutions; decrease travel times and fuel consumption through improved traffic control management; and increase capacity in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology.

The Governor-General also reported that the Ministry will be looking to enact critical legislation in fiscal year 2018/2019.

These are the Data Protection Act; Information and Communications Technology Act (Telecommunications Act Repeal); Information and Communications Authority Act; Electricity (Electric Power Wheeling) Regulations; Electricity (Net Billing) Regulations; Electricity (Electrical Work, Registration and Licensing) Regulations Resolution; and the Petroleum (Quality Control) Act.