Gov’t Committed to Ensuring Safety of Security of Jamaicans – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is sparing no effort in ensuring the safety and security of Jamaicans.

“We will continue our commitment to enhanced security measures through zones of special operations and states of public emergency as well as a suite of other intelligence-driven and targeted responses,” Mr. Holness said.

He was making his contribution to the 2018/19 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 20.

The Prime Minister said violence has been significantly reduced in the areas in which the enhanced measures have been implemented and this has given confidence to the residents that their safety and security are being taken seriously.

“These and other strategies will continue to be rolled out as resources become available. At an appropriate time, the Minister of National Security will update Parliament in more detail on the operational and strategic results,” he said.

He noted that the two main threats to the country’s national security are guns and gangs.

The Prime Minister told the House that political consensus is critical in addressing issues of national security.

“The Vale Royal talks are scheduled to begin soon, and I am hopeful that an understanding can be reached. I have invited the Opposition Spokesman on Security to attend the next sitting of the National Security Council to discuss elements of the crime plan and to share the ideas the Opposition would like to be incorporated in the plan,” he said.