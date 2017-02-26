Government to Award 10 Scholarships to Chinese Students

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. (FILE) Story Highlights The Government will be awarding 10 scholarships to students from the People’s Republic of China to study locally at the Caribbean Maritime Institute (CMI).

The five-year CMI scholarship programme will cover the tuition costs amounting to US$500,000 (US$10,000 annually per student).

Senator Reid said the scholarship announcement is in keeping with the Government’s commitment to strengthening the relations between the two countries.



This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, while opening the debate on the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Bill 2017, at today’s (February 24) sitting of the Senate.

The first year will be devoted to English Language instruction as well as Jamaican and Caribbean cultural studies.

He said the agreement was signed during a recent visit by a high-level delegation to China led by Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Mike Henry.

Students will be able to select from the following bachelor’s degree programmes: BSc. International Shipping; BSc. Cruise Shipping and Marine Tourism; BSc. Port Management; BSc. Customs Processes, Freight Forwarding and Immigration; and BSc. Marine Transportation.

The CMI is the only international entity approved for maritime training in Jamaica. The institute has expanded its scope of programmes over the years to include degrees at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.

The institute has gained national, regional and international recognition by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport of the United Kingdom, the International Maritime Organization, CARICOM, and the World Maritime University.

It was established through a joint partnership between the Government of Jamaica and the Kingdom of Norway to train professional seafarers.

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Bill will repeal the Caribbean Maritime Institute Act under which the institution operates, and give the CMI university status.