More Garbage Trucks for NSWMA

Story Highlights Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says that $250 million has been allocated for the purchase of 17 additional trucks for the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

He said the trucks, which should be procured by the end of the financial year, will significantly boost the fleet of garbage-collection units across the island.





Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says that $250 million has been allocated for the purchase of 17 additional trucks for the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

He said the trucks, which should be procured by the end of the financial year, will significantly boost the fleet of garbage-collection units across the island.

He noted that the NSWMA has acquired 11 new garbage trucks since the start of the year and will receive six more units by the end of July.

Minister McKenzie was speaking at a luncheon for members of the all-island property tax team held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort in Montego Bay, St. James, on Friday (July 7).

Turning to planned improvements for the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Minister McKenzie said that six new fire units will be acquired, while a new station will be built in Montego Bay, St. James, through support from the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and the World Bank.

“There are a number of fire stations that are without an effective fire unit. Between…now and October going into February of next year, an additional six brand-new fire trucks will come on the scene,” he informed.

“Next week, I am going to be signing the contract with the JSIF and the World Bank, and the long-awaited fire station for Montego Bay will become a reality,” he added.

He further informed that talks are being finalised with the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) to reduce the cost of street lights through the installation of light-emitting diode (LED) lamps.

He said that by the next three years, all street lights across the island should be retrofitted with energy-efficient bulbs.