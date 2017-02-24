FFP Donates Gear for SDC 20/20 Cricket Competition

Executive Director of Food For The Poor (FFP), David Mair (left), symbolically presents a cricket bat to Executive Director of the Social Development Commission (SDC), Dr. Dwayne Vernon. Occasion was a ceremony at the charity’s Ellerslie Pen headquarters in St. Catherine on Tuesday (February 21), where sports gear, valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, was handed over for the SDC’s 20/20 Community Cricket Competition. + - Photo: Dave Reid Executive Director of Food For The Poor (FFP), David Mair (left), symbolically presents a cricket bat to Executive Director of the Social Development Commission (SDC), Dr. Dwayne Vernon. Occasion was a ceremony at the charity’s Ellerslie Pen headquarters in St. Catherine on Tuesday (February 21), where sports gear, valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, was handed over for the SDC’s 20/20 Community Cricket Competition. Story Highlights Food For The Poor (FFP) has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of sports gear to the Social Development Commission (SDC) to boost the agency’s community cricket programme.

Executive Director of FFP, David Mair, handed over the items to Executive Director of the SDC, Dr. Dwayne Vernon, during a ceremony on Tuesday (February 21), at the charity’s Ellerslie Pen headquarters in St. Catherine.

Director of Local Economic Development and Community Projects, SDC, Avril Ranger, told JIS News that the agency utilises sports “as strategy to reach into communities and to get them on board as it relates to working with each other and building camaraderie”.



The items include 105 bats, 150 stumps and bails, 17 balls, and six pairs of specialist gloves and pads.

Mr. Mair said the donation is in keeping with a partnership between the entities to support economic and social development at the community level.

“We decided to collaborate to see what we can do to enhance the upliftment of communities as a partnership,” he said.

He noted that the sports gear is to be distributed by the SDC throughout the 14 parishes.

Dr. Vernon, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the sports equipment, which will be used in the 20/20 Community Cricket Competition.

He noted that SDC and FFP have been working together for a number of years “and this year, we’ve decided to formalise the partnership; so this morning’s handover represents just one aspect of the partnership. We’re very grateful”.

He indicated that every parish will be given a bag with bats, balls, stumps and pads.

“These are things that have been needed for a very long time, so we are really very grateful (to FFP) for allowing us to provide this needed equipment to more communities,” he said.

She said that in addition to increasing youth inclusion and community participation, sports help to raise awareness about the role of community organisations in Jamaica’s economic development.

The SDC’s National 20/20 Community Cricket Competition is an annual event that is geared towards advancing community development through sports. It is executed under the theme ‘Think Community…Think Business’.