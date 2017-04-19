Feasibility Studies Show Potential for 26 MW of Hydropower





Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, says hydro-feasibility studies have been completed on 12 rivers, which show a potential of adding 26 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity to the grid.

Making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 18, Dr. Wheatley said the feasibility studies were conducted with funding from the World Bank and the Government of Jamaica, adding that hydropower currently contributes a total of 30.7 MW to the grid.

He noted that the potential 26 MW hydropower capacity expected from 12 rivers will lead to the reduction of 72,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO²).

The Minister said that, so far, the eight hydropower plants in operation provide more than 32 MW of capacity and offset 101,200 metric tonnes of CO² emissions annually.

“The additional renewable energy capacity of 152.6 MW, when fully commissioned, will lead to a reduction of 457,800 metric tonnes of CO² per year,” Dr. Wheatley noted.

He added that the expanding Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market will also play its part in carbon emissions reduction, as LNG is a cleaner form of energy than the liquid petroleum it is replacing.