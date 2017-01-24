Entrepreneurs Must be Given Opportunity to Succeed – Industry Minister

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, says the Government is determined to create a business-friendly environment where entrepreneurs are given every opportunity to succeed.

Mr. Samuda argued that it is counterproductive for trade to be frustrated by overly zealous and unnecessary bureaucracy, cautioning that this is a recipe for disaster.

“We, as Government, must avoid frustrating the business sector so that they can earn as much money as possible and we can collect our fair share, and provide the social services that we need,” he said.

“That is my responsibility. That is my philosophy. I tell my people all the time that we have to ensure that the process of business remains as smooth as it can be. We have to contract the timeframe in which decisions are made at the public sector level,” the Minister told JIS News after addressing the recent launch of the Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) trade show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

“We should avoid embracing bureaucratic and redundant notions that we have to indulge in every finest detail of every check and every balance,” he said.

“I am willing to take the chance that if we reduce the bureaucracy, we will grow. I don’t come to the table on the notion that the private sector is always trying to pull a fast one on the Government,” he added.

Mr. Samuda emphasised that the private sector, in return, has an obligation to do everything in its power to pay its share of taxes to the Government.

The Minister said it is now the universal gospel that it is indeed the holders of capital that can create wealth and that everything should be done “to assist, not to frustrate or undermine.”

“I am very optimistic about the future. I am optimistic that with the right attitude and the right approach, we can succeed,” he said.