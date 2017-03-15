Elevate Youth Festival Takes Place Thursday

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green. (FILE) Story Highlights The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is collaborating with the National Youth Service (NYS) to stage a youth festival dubbed ‘ELEVATE’ on Thursday (March 16) at Devon House, St. Andrew.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is collaborating with the National Youth Service (NYS) to stage a youth festival dubbed ‘ELEVATE’ on Thursday (March 16) at Devon House, St. Andrew.

The event, which is to take place from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., is targeted at students attending high schools and tertiary institutions across the island.

ELEVATE aims to create a space for young people to showcase their talents in art, music and technology, while benefiting from the exchange of knowledge and experiences via discussion panels, workshops and networking activities.

There will also be exhibits, interactive sessions and entertainment.

State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Floyd Green, said the event provides a unique opportunity for the youth of Jamaica to display their creative skills outside of the regular classroom setting.

He said the long-term vision is for ELEVATE to become the “premier destination to discover and meet the world’s leading trendsetters, innovators, creators and influencers in the areas of music, technology, digital art and youth lifestyle”.

“We are encouraging our high schools and tertiary institutions to see this festival as an opportunity to identify, harness and showcase the very best of Jamaican youth products and services to our nation, our region and the world, and also to encourage young people to dedicate themselves to a deeper spirit of youth solidarity and collective progress,” Mr. Green said.

ELEVATE was initially planned to take place in Youth Month in November 2016, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

School administrators are being encouraged to have their students participate in this opportunity for exploration and learning.

For further information, schools may contact Gabrielle Hylton at gabrielle.hylton@moey.gov.jm or by telephone at 564-3946.