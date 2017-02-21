Education Minister Pleased with Utilisation of Resources in Schools

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (centre), speaks with Principal of the Newell High School, in St. Elizabeth, Paul Grant (second right), during a visit to the institution recently. Others (from left) are Councillor for the Pedro Plains Division of the St. Elizabeth Parish Council, Jeremy Palmer; Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green and Chairman of the Newell High School Board, Jason Henzell. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (centre), speaks with Principal of the Newell High School, in St. Elizabeth, Paul Grant (second right), during a visit to the institution recently. Others (from left) are Councillor for the Pedro Plains Division of the St. Elizabeth Parish Council, Jeremy Palmer; Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green and Chairman of the Newell High School Board, Jason Henzell. Story Highlights Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, has expressed satisfaction at how financial and other resources are being used to assist the teaching-learning process in schools across St. Elizabeth.

“At all the schools that I have visited, the Principals have said how appreciative they have been of how early they have been receiving the funding, and they are able to do far more with these resources, because we have been far more efficient in getting the money to them. So, that has been very comforting and encouraging,” Senator Reid said.





In an interview with JIS News following a recent tour of a number of primary and high schools in the parish, the Minister said the early disbursement of funds to educational institutions, not only in St. Elizabeth but across the island, has been making a significant difference in improving operations.

The Minister toured the Glen Stewart Primary and Maggoty, Black River and Newell High schools.

He said as a Minister who has worked in the formal education system, these tours have given him a true appreciation of the very high interest being shown in education by all stakeholders.

“It’s very encouraging as Principal and now as Minister of Education that as I tour these schools, you are feeling the energy…you are having a sense that people are really interested in education,” the Minister said.

Senator Reid said he was particularly impressed by the progress being made at Newell High School by the administration, teachers and, in particular, the 1,010 students.

He told JIS News that as a school which has had its fair share of challenges, the institution has made remarkable progress and is now rated as a model secondary institution in St. Elizabeth.

“They are meeting the needs of the diversity of students they have. This is how we can reach out to all different types of students that come to our schools and how we can uplift them,” the Minister said.