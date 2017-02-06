Ceremonial Opening of Parliament February 9

In this file photo, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (4th right) along with wife and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, Juliet Holness (3rd right), lead Government Ministers into Gordon House at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament on April 14, 2016. From left are: Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte; Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Derrick Smith; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; and Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie. + - Photo: JIS Photographer In this file photo, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (4th right) along with wife and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, Juliet Holness (3rd right), lead Government Ministers into Gordon House at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament on April 14, 2016. From left are: Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte; Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Derrick Smith; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; and Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie. Story Highlights The ceremonial opening of Parliament takes place on Thursday (February 9) at Gordon House in Kingston, with the traditional pomp and pageantry.

The ceremonial opening of Parliament takes place on Thursday (February 9) at Gordon House in Kingston, with the traditional pomp and pageantry.

This event, which marks the beginning of the 2017-18 legislative year, will get underway at 11:00 a.m.

The opening will be highlighted by the delivery of the Throne Speech by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

He will outline the Government’s priorities for the new fiscal year, which begins on April 1.

Specially invited guests include Permanent Secretaries from the various Ministries, members of the Diplomatic Corps and the Judiciary, Mayors and Custodes.

The House of Representatives will reconvene at 2:00 p.m. for the tabling of the 2017-2018 Estimates of Expenditure by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw.

The Estimates will provide details on Government spending for the fiscal year, including allocations for Recurrent (housekeeping) and Capital (development) expenses.

The Standing Finance Committee of the House will meet on February 28, March 2 and March 3 to consider the Budget.

Mr. Shaw is scheduled to open the 2017-18 Budget Debate on March 9, when he will inform the nation how the budget for the fiscal year will be funded.

On March 14, Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Dr. Peter Phillips, will make his contribution.

The debate will continue on March 16, with the Leader of the Opposition, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller, making her contribution.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will make his presentation on March 21 and the debate is scheduled to be closed by the Finance Minister on March 22.