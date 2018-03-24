By-Election for Yallahs Division to be Held on April 27, 2018

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon Desmond McKenzie (right) addresses a press conference held at his Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices on March 23. At left is Mayor of Morant Bay, St. Thomas, His Worship, Lenworth Rawle. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon Desmond McKenzie (right) addresses a press conference held at his Ministry’s Hagley Park Road offices on March 23. At left is Mayor of Morant Bay, St. Thomas, His Worship, Lenworth Rawle.



Residents of Yallahs in St. Thomas will go to the polls in a by-election on April 27.

The announcement was made by Mayor of Morant Bay, Lenworth Rawle at a press briefing held on March 23 at the offices of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development on Hagley Park Road.

Nomination Day is scheduled for April 10.

The by-election became necessary following the ruling in the Supreme Court that Dean Jones, the Jamaica Labour Party representative for the Yallahs Division, was not eligible to sit in the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation.

In his remarks, Portfolio Minister Hon. Desmond McKenzie told the media that he will be ensuring that the integrity of the local governance system is protected.

He stressed the fact that a vacancy exists, and that a by-election is to be held, will not affect the operations of the council.

“The Mayor will subsume responsibility for the activities of the division pending the outcome of the by-election. The Chief Justice did indicate that a by-election should be held quickly to ensure that the people not go without proper representation,” Mr McKenzie said.

“The work of the Municipal Corporation would still continue and … there will be even greater oversight exercised in the operations of the Municipality,” he added.

Minister McKenzie also informed that the dates for other by-elections are to be announced for divisions with vacancies.