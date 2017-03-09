Barbadian Official in Jamaica CSME Meetings

CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) National Focal Point for Barbados, Paula Byer. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) National Focal Point for Barbados, Paula Byer. Story Highlights The CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) National Focal Point for Barbados, Paula Byer, is visiting Jamaica for one week of meetings with representatives of public- and private-sector entities administering the five CSME Regimes.

Ms. Byer's visit is part of the National CSME Focal Point Exchange Programme, an initiative of the CARICOM Secretariat, aimed at promoting a greater understanding of the CSME among member states.





The Regimes cover the free movement of goods, skills and capital as well as the provision of services and the right of establishment.

The exchange programme is expected to provide National Focal Points with a better understanding of the prerequisites for implementing the Regimes, and facilitate discussions about existing implementation challenges as well as exchanges of best practices.

Miss Byer, who arrived in the island on Monday, March 6 with Research Officer, Prime Minister’s Office, Barbados, Dale Williams, will meet with representatives of the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

These include the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), University Council of Jamaica (UCJ), and Heart Trust/National Training Agency, among others.

She recently met with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, including Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert Roberts.

Miss Byer told JIS News that the Barbadian Government is committed to the programme, adding that the visit will help to increase her understanding of CSME-related processes in Jamaica.

“We hope to learn from Jamaica. We have great respect for how Jamaica… (and its) public-service function and we look forward to seeing how you put in place your Regimes,” she said.

CSME Focal Point for Jamaica, Symone Betton Nayo, who is based in the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ministry and is expected to visit Barbados later this month, lauded the programme, noting that it would benefit both countries.

“We believe it is timely and opportune. It’s very good for me to visit Barbados to meet with immigration officials to see what are the challenges that are encountered with Jamaicans trying to move, trying to apply for indefinite stay and to get their skills certificates validated,” she added.