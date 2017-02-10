Agro Processing Industry to be Expanded

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda (left), speaks with Ambassador of Ecuador in Cuba, Dr. Fabian Solano Moreno (right), and Honorary Consul for Ecuador, Celia Barreto de Hunter, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on February 8. The Minister addressed members of the Diplomatic Corps as part of activities for Diplomatic Week 2017, which will last from February 5 to 10. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda (left), speaks with Ambassador of Ecuador in Cuba, Dr. Fabian Solano Moreno (right), and Honorary Consul for Ecuador, Celia Barreto de Hunter, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on February 8. The Minister addressed members of the Diplomatic Corps as part of activities for Diplomatic Week 2017, which will last from February 5 to 10. Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, says the Government is focusing on expanding the local agro processing industry, as part of its job creation strategy.

Mr. Samuda noted that while there has been a modest level of development in the sector, additional resources are needed for expansion and growth of the local agro industry, which offers tremendous opportunity for job creation and entrepreneurial activity.





In his address to members of the Diplomatic Corps on February 8 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Mr. Samuda spoke of the merits of the industry, which converts raw materials from primary to secondary products for maximum profit.

He listed several crops which have been identified for increased production, in an effort to further develop the agro processing industry.

“We are expanding the production of peppers, sweet potato and onions and we are also doing our best to get a healthy crop of sugar cane. Everything we do, we think of applying to the value added aspect,” the Minister said.

Development of the agro industry is being done under the World Bank-funded Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI), which is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

Diplomatic Week 2017 is slated to be held from February 5 to 10 under the theme: ‘Growth through Partnerships’ and is hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The diplomats will be exposed to political, economic, cultural and social developments in Jamaica, to create new opportunities for strengthened engagement.

Eight new ambassadors-designate from Bangladesh, Finland, Ireland, Morocco, The Netherlands, Sudan, Sweden and Switzerland will present copies of their letters of Credence, accrediting them to Jamaica as representatives of their respective countries, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.

Thereafter they will present the originals to Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.