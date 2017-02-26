$59 Million to Strengthen Resilience in Targeted Agricultural Areas

Story Highlights More than $59 million has been allocated to strengthen the resilience of persons engaged in agriculture and people living in coastal areas.

More than $59 million has been allocated to strengthen the resilience of persons engaged in agriculture and people living in coastal areas.

The provision is provided for in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which commenced in October 2012 and is slated to end December 2017, aims to increase livelihood security of the population in targeted communities and the overall climate resilience of the agricultural sector.

Targets for the new fiscal year include the design and installation of six rainwater harvesting systems, and installation of 50 on-farm drip-irrigation systems.

Other activities to be carried out during the period are the establishment of six Land Husbandry Farmer Field schools; approval and disbursement of 20 production and productivity grants and 30 land husbandry grants.

As of December 2016, there have been several successes under the project.

These include 218 small-scale gravity drip irrigation systems installed and operational, eight rainwater harvesting systems established and operational, 30 extension officers trained as ‘Train the Trainer’ in climate-smart land- and water-management techniques, and 43 communities shortlisted as potential areas for intervention.

Additionally, 3,000 production and productivity grants were approved and disbursed, 17 farmer groups were mobilised into Water User Groups, five land-husbandry demonstration plots established and 100 land-husbandry infrastructure grants approved and disbursedThe project is being implemented by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries and funded by the Adaptation Fund and Government of Jamaica.