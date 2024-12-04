ZOSOs Extended in Seven Communities

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday (December 3), approved a 180-day extension of the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) in seven communities across Jamaica.

They are Denham Town, West Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St. James; Greenwich Town, Parade Gardens and August Town in St. Andrew, and Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said within the Zones, the Government has invested heavily in infrastructural rehabilitation, to include water systems, sewerage, solid waste management, electrification, zinc fence removal, and school rehabilitation.

Focus has also been placed on enterprise development, providing business development training, equipment and supplies and assistance with business registration, and also the construction and rehabilitation of major roadways, parks, and community sports facilities.

“Critically, is the investment we have made in the human development of the people who reside within the Zones. Birth certificates, summer camps, and academic enrichment initiatives feature prominently among the suite of benefits that we are providing,” Dr. Chang said.

The Minister noted that the work that is being undertaken within the Zones reminds “us that crime is not just a law enforcement issue – it is deeply rooted in socio-economic disparities, lack of opportunity and community decline”.

“It is with this in mind, that this Administration has remained diligent in investing in the work within the Zones and providing opportunities for improvement, both of their physical space as well as their human capacity development. The Zones of Special Operations is a transformative tool for peace, stability, and development in Jamaica,” Dr. Chang emphasised.

He added that the Government has made significant progress in the seven Zones over the past six months and wishes to continue with these efforts.