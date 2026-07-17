Zero-Tolerance Approach to Traffic Offences Under Demerit Points System – Minister Vaz

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says that a zero-tolerance approach will be taken to traffic offences under the Road Traffic Act demerit points system.

Under the regime, demerit points are added to a driver’s traffic record when specified offences are committed. A driver’s licence is automatically suspended once the accumulated points reach the prescribed thresholds.

Addressing Wednesday’s (July 15) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister Vaz urged motorists to prepare for the new system, which takes effect on October 1, 2026.

He said that the successful implementation of the regime is intrinsically linked to resolving the backlog of more than 1.1 million outstanding traffic tickets.

He noted that all key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications; Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs; Court Administration Division; Ministry of National Security; Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF); Island Traffic Authority, and the Jamaica Information and Communications Technology Authority, will continue to work collaboratively towards delivering a comprehensive solution to the outstanding tickets ahead of October 1.

“While the Government of Jamaica may consider options, including an amnesty for outstanding traffic ticket fines, that would not apply to suspension of driver’s licence under the new demerit point system,” he pointed out.

The Minister said that the objective of the new demerit point system is to reduce fatalities through safer and more responsible use of the nation’s roads and to save lives and limbs.

“It cannot be that what obtains on the roads today go without any sanctions, and those sanctions must include demerit points that take persons off of roads to allow for safer roads for those who use our roads,” he said.