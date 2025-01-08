ZED Jamaica Technologies Commended for Support in Advancing STEM Education

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is applauding ZED Jamaica Technologies and its partners for their unwavering commitment and support to advancing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

“Your dedication has been pivotal in shaping a generation of thinkers, innovators and problem-solvers. As we work towards a more agile and impactful education system, STEM remains a focus of vision,” said Portfolio Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, in a speech delivered at the second annual ZED Jamaica Technologies conference, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on January 7.

Dr. Morris Dixon’s speech was read by Deputy Chief Education Officer, Core Curriculum and Support Services, Winnie Berry.

“Guided by our Prime Minister’s declaration of Jamaica as a STEM island, we are creating learning environments that nurture proficiency in STEM disciplines and inspire innovation to drive economic growth,” the Minister said.

She noted that ZED Jamaica Technologies has proven to be an invaluable ally in the mission and congratulated them on their 21 years in operation.

“You supported the robotics agenda by hosting the inaugural ZED Technologies conference and a summer robotics camp that inspired countless students, even amidst the challenges posed by Hurricane Beryl. Your unwavering dedication has left a lasting impact on students and teachers, providing a strong foundation in STEM education,” the Minister said.

She pointed out that robotics and STEM education are no longer concepts of tomorrow, noting that they are the tools shaping the present, driving creativity, and unlocking boundless opportunities for students and teachers.

The Minister said that the Ministry has taken two approaches in ensuring Jamaica becomes a STEM island.

“We have our content, our STEM subjects, but also we utilise STEM methodology, problem-solving, critical thinking right across the curriculum,” she added.

Furthermore, she pointed out that the Ministry’s recent STEM in school pilot programmes, conducted in collaboration with partners, have further demonstrated the immense potential of this approach.

“Students are eager to learn, and teachers are embracing new challenges to refine and expand curriculum deployment to ensure sustained success,” the Minister said.

She noted, too, that the Ministry recognises the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing and enhancing learning.

Dr. Morris Dixon argued that the flexibility and willingness of school administrators to adapt to the evolving educational landscape are critical.

“Together we can ensure that our students are not only excelling in robotics but also thriving in any STEM specialisation area they choose to pursue. If we provide the right kind of environment for creativity in our schools and the wider community, we could well see a whole mindset shift and an economy that is booming,” she said.

Chairman, ZED Technologies Jamaica, Carlton Grant, reminded persons that upskilling is essential.

During the conference, approximately 100 students and teachers from schools across the country received certificates through a partnership with ZED Jamaica and Zebra Robotics.