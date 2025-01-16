Youth Urged to Strive for Excellence

Jamaica’s youth are being urged to strive for excellence in all aspects of life and to break cycles of negativity.

“Let us be the generation that… ushers in a future of innovation and purpose,” said member of the Grace Missionary Church, Romeo Elliot.

Delivering the youth testimonial at the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast (NLPB) held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (January 16), he called on young people to be intentional in their lives and to act as beacons of hope within their communities.

He implored them to recognise their potential beyond their upbringing. “Your background does not define you; your choices do,” he pointed out.

Mr. Elliot’s message resonated deeply with attendees as he shared his personal journey from challenging circumstances in Grants Pen, St. Andrew, to earning two degrees and becoming a youth leader and an inspiration for others.

He emphasised the importance of living with purpose, integrity, and faith.

“I stand here before you today as a testimony that God can bring greatness out of the most humble and challenging circumstances,” he said.

Referencing Proverbs 3:5-6, which states, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding”, Mr. Elliot said that the scripture has anchored him through life’s challenges, reinforcing his belief that one’s circumstance does not dictate one’s future.

The young man credited his parents and church community for their support, stating, “their love, their sacrifice, and their unwavering commitment laid a strong foundation for my life”.