Youth Start-up Programme To Ease Entry Into Agriculture

The Government is making it easier for young Jamaicans to enter the agricultural sector under the new Agro Park Youth Start-Up Programme.

Announced by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, during his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 27, the initiative will reduce the upfront costs that have historically posed a challenge for young entrepreneurs in agriculture.

“Under this new initiative, youth lease rates for our new agro parks will be cut in half for the first two years of operation,” Minister Green said.

He noted that capital investment requirements will also be lowered.

“Regular persons have to show 79 per cent of their capital investment. For youth under this programme, they will only be called upon to show 35 per cent of the capital investment to be able to start,” the Minister informed.

Additional support includes access to land preparation and starter inputs at no cost during the first year.

“We will provide the youth under this programme with free land preparation for up to two acres and we will give them free seeds for up to two acres on the first year,” Minister Green said.

The Agro Park Youth Start-Up Programme is expected to attract a new generation of producers by making farming more accessible.