Youth-Led Initiatives Strengthening Climate Resilience In Montego Bay

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, says youth‑led climate action initiatives are playing a pivotal role in strengthening community resilience, particularly as the city continues to grapple with the effects of climate change.

“Hurricane Melissa was not an anomaly… it was a warning. But it also revealed our strength. In the storm’s aftermath, it was youth-led projects that kept the lights on, the water flowing, and communities connected,” he said.

The Mayor was speaking during a certificate presentation ceremony for participants in the second round of the Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund, held on January 29 at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre.

Councillor Vernon noted that the Bloomberg‑supported initiative has empowered young people across Montego Bay to transform climate‑focused ideas into practical, community‑based solutions, underscoring the importance of equipping youth with resources, mentorship and the confidence to act.

“When youth lead, communities transform,” he declared, adding that the programme demonstrates how small, targeted actions can generate meaningful and lasting change at the local level.

The Project provides grants ranging from $150,000 to $750,000 to youth groups comprising members aged 15 to 24. A selection committee reviews the submitted project plans to ensure that the funds are applied effectively and achieve meaningful outcomes.

During the second round of the Youth Climate Action Fund, 20 youth‑led projects received support, with eight recognised for their outstanding impact. These initiatives addressed critical areas such as renewable energy, water security, environmental awareness, waste reduction, and climate‑smart agriculture.

Mayor Vernon highlighted that several of these projects proved especially valuable during and after Hurricane Melissa, when solar‑powered community centres, rainwater harvesting systems, and youth‑led coordination efforts enabled communities to remain functional despite widespread power and communication disruptions.

“In a moment of darkness, our youth had already built light,” he remarked, referencing projects that enabled community hubs to function as shelters, learning spaces, and points of connection during the hurricane.

The Youth Climate Action Fund, financed by Bloomberg and implemented locally through the St. James Municipal Corporation, builds on the success of its initial phase and continues to advance youth‑driven solutions designed to strengthen climate resilience across Montego Bay and its surrounding communities.

Mayor Vernon emphasised that resilience must be built deliberately and inclusively, stressing that the impacts of climate change demand decisive action at the community level.

“The question before us is no longer whether youth can lead… they already have. The question is whether we will match their courage with commitment,” he added.

During the ceremony, certificates were presented to youth leaders in recognition of their contributions to climate resilience, sustainability and community development throughout Montego Bay.

Eight youth‑led projects were recognised for their impact. Among them were the Mount Salem Youth Solar project, led by the Mount Salem youth group; the Norwood Rainwater Nexus, implemented by Norwood youth; Aeroponic Farming Systems at Maldon High School; and Solar Blitz, carried out by youth in Rose Heights.

Also recognised were environmental awareness initiatives by students of Mount Alvernia High School; PVC Hydroponic Urban Farming, led by Tucker youth; Water Waste, implemented by The Fixers youth group; and Rainwater Rescue at Glendevon Primary School.