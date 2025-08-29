Youth in Gregory Park to Take Part in YESS on August 29

More than 50 young residents of Gregory Park in St. Catherine will gain hands-on entrepreneurial skills when the Social Development Commission (SDC) hosts its second Youth Entrepreneurship Skills Symposium (YESS) on Friday (August 29), at the Worldwide Church of God.

The symposium, designed for youth aged 15 to 24, will provide practical training in both creative ventures, such as bouquet arranging, candle making, and lip gloss production, as well as technical trades, including welding and plumbing.

By equipping participants with marketable skills, the initiative aims to reduce unemployment and inspire the next generation of business leaders and community innovators.

“Our goal with YESS is to shift the narrative in communities like Gregory Park from one of challenge to one of immense opportunity,” said SDC Executive Director, Omar Frith.

“We are not just teaching skills; we are planting seeds of economic self-sufficiency. When we empower a young person to create their own job, they often go on to create jobs for others. This is how we build resilient communities from the ground up,” he added.

The SDC will measure the long-term impact of the initiative through Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including the number of new businesses formally registered by participants and jobs created as a direct result of the training.

According to Portmore Parish Manager for the SDC, Ishiwawa Hope, the symposium is just the first step in a broader journey of support.

The true success of YESS, she said, “lies in our sustained collaboration”.

The symposium will see key partners such as the HEART/NSTA Trust, which will have on-site representatives to conduct assessments and enrol participants into their programmes, ensuring these new skills are certified and enhanced.

Through initiatives such as this, the SDC will continue monitoring the progress of budding entrepreneurs, linking them to its Local Economic Development Support Programme and broader community development initiatives.

This year’s event also represents the expansion of the successful ‘Portmore Say YES I’ project, underlining the SDC’s long-term commitment to youth empowerment.

By combining training, mentorship, and ongoing support, the SDC and its partners aim to stimulate wealth creation, foster innovation, and provide positive pathways for youth in Gregory Park and beyond.