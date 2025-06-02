Youth in Agriculture Policy Advanced

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is advancing the development of the Youth in Agriculture Policy and aims to finalise the document to the white paper stage by the end of the current quarter.

The white paper signifies the clear intention of the Government to enact the policy.

Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Courtney Cole, made the disclosure while addressing the Hanover Agricultural Show held at Watson Taylor Park in Lucea on Friday (May 30).

He noted that the policy is designed to make agriculture a viable and attractive employment and career path for the youth, while enhancing the nation’s food security.

It provides guidance on educational institutions offering training in agriculture, scholarships, careers in agriculture, farming networks, accessing land and funds for business ventures, marketing, and farmer registration.

Mr. Cole said the development of the policy is aimed at ensuring that young people are integrated in all aspects of the sector.

“Wherever we develop land, they will get land; wherever we have anything being distributed, it will also be distributed to them. Wherever we have found markets, markets will also be found for them. Wherever there is capacity building and training, in whichever part of the world it is, we will involve them,” he pointed out.

“Young people, I appeal to you, agriculture is big business,” Mr. Cole said.

The Ministry is also working to strengthen partnerships with institutions such as Knockalva Polytechnic College in Hanover, which plays a pivotal role in preparing students for careers in the sector.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Mining remains committed to our mission to ensure food security for all Jamaicans,” Mr. Cole said.

The Hanover Agricultural Show, organised annually by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), showcased the vitality and diversity of the parish’s farming community.

The event featured a comprehensive programme, including a farmers’ market, animal exhibitions, farmers group displays, an educational village, youth in agriculture recognition ceremonies, and live entertainment.

President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Owen Dobson, noted the need for continued investment in infrastructure, training and technology for farmers, which he said is critical in transforming agriculture into a modern and sustainable industry.

He also called for stronger community involvement to support food production, linking it directly to improved health outcomes and economic growth.