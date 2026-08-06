Youth Engaged in Shaping Development Agenda Under Vision 2030 Jamaica

Representatives from government ministries and agencies met with youth leaders for discussions aimed at informing the youth development agenda under the 2027-2030 Medium-Term Socio-economic Policy Framework.

The meeting, held recently at the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) in Kingston, was the second consultation of the Vision 2030 Jamaica Youth Thematic Working Group.

Focus was placed on reviewing the findings of previous consultations, identifying emerging priorities and contributing to the development of medium-term results, strategies and actions that will guide implementation from financial year 2027/28 to 2029/30.

The engagement reflects the Government’s continued commitment to ensuring that youth development remains a central pillar of Jamaica’s national development agenda through collaborative planning and stakeholder engagement.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, in her remarks, highlighted the importance of the Youth Thematic Working Group in shaping the development agenda.

“As you know, Vision 2030 Jamaica plans and guides the national development programme of our country, and the Youth Thematic Working Group will play a very important part in how we drive that plan forward.

“So, you represent the engine that will drive the youth development agenda. You are the consultative body ensuring that the voices of young people are not just heard but that they actually shape our national priorities, so that we are not going behind the scenes planning for young people without young people. We want to hear the voice of the young people, and that is what you represent,” she said.

Dr. Troupe told the youth leaders present that it is important for them to return to their respective groups and speak to their peers about the discussions.

For his part, Director General, PIOJ, Dr. Wayne Henry, said it is important to hear the voices of the youth, particularly as the country is in the final leg of the journey under the Vision 2030 Jamaica – National Development Plan.

He noted that Vision 2023 Jamaica was not meant to be a plan developed in isolation and then delivered to people.

“From its inception, it was a people-centred concept, one established with and formed by the Jamaican people. The youth have always been recognised as a pivotal stakeholder in shaping national development,” he said, noting that Jamaica’s youth and children are the generation that will benefit from or bear the brunt of the consequences based on the decisions made.

The consultation meeting was geared towards engaging the perspectives and expertise of stakeholders in translating data and policy into priority strategic development imperatives. This will be primarily for the medium-term, towards advancing the achievement of long-term development goals, outcomes and targets.