Youth Embrace Independence With Pride and Excitement

Jamaican youth are proudly embracing the spirit of Independence, as celebrations marking the nation’s 63 years of self-rule gain momentum across the island.

In a vox pop carried out by the JIS recently to get the views of young persons on how they are planning to spend Independence 2025 under this year’s theme, ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green and Gold’, several young people shared their excitement and personal plans to commemorate the occasion.

University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica student, Shanice Brown, when asked about her plans, shared:

“I’m planning on spending my Independence with my family, just having the best time getting them to understand the importance of Independence,” she said.

Student at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Joshua Walker, who is studying Civil Engineering, is eager to take part in one of the country’s largest national events.

“To celebrate Independence, I plan on attending the Grand Gala with a couple of my friends from school… . Honestly, just having a good time at Grand Gala. So, [at Grand Gala] I want to see how Jamaica performs. I want to see our performances, how good we are on a national scale, because I do believe that Grand Gala would have some of the best from the country. I just want to go and have a good time,” he told JIS News.

Currently studying at the University of Milan and majoring in Performing Arts, Oren Card also looks forward to the festivities at the Grand Gala before spending some quality time at home.

“I plan to celebrate Independence by going to the Grand Gala, and after that I’ll stay home with family and friends,” she said.

With Grand Gala being one of the most anticipated events on the Independence calendar, especially among young Jamaicans, Oren said: “I’m looking forward to the fireworks, the dances and the performance of the singers.”

Sannica Walker is weighing her options but knows she will be taking part in the celebratory spirit.

“For Independence, I plan to either go to Grand Gala because I haven’t been there in a while and it’s really nice, or I can just go out, maybe to Emancipation Park or somewhere else, just to enjoy myself… but also take into consideration that it is Independence Day.”

Daja Hall, who had previously participated in the Grand Gala as a performer, looks forward to experiencing it from a new perspective this year.

“I plan to celebrate Independence with either my family or friends. Usually, we go to Grand Gala and just celebrate together watching people and dance and then eat… you know, regular Jamaican food,” Daja said.

The student, who is currently studying Business Administration at UTech Jamaica, said that “when I actually get to go, it will probably be like my first Grand Gala where I actually get to go sit in the audience and watch. Usually, I’m dancing”. “I always see people posting the fireworks… there was this one time they turned off all the lights and then you see the people glowing in the dark… . I’m expecting to see that from the audience perspective,” she added.

As the nation continues to celebrate its journey of resilience, culture and progress, the voices of these young Jamaicans echo the pride, unity and vibrant energy that define Jamaica’s Independence.