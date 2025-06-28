Youth Ambassador Calls For Focus On CSME And Climate Change At The CARICOM 49th Heads Of Government Meeting

When regional leaders convene in Montego Bay, Jamaica, for the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in July, CARICOM Youth Ambassador for Jamaica, Odane Brooks, is hopeful that key issues impacting the region’s youth, will be on the table.

The conference will be chaired by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who will assume the chairmanship of CARICOM from Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley.

Mr. Brooks wants the conference to address pressing issues such as youth unemployment, climate change and the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

“I believe unemployment remains of grave concern. Our young people represent about 60 per cent of the populace within the Caribbean, but in terms of the opportunities that are available, there is significant work needed in that area,” Mr. Brooks tells JIS News.

He points out that in situations where employment is optimal, young people are often confronted with the issue of underemployment.

“Even where young people have identified work, their skills and talents are not adequately being deployed by the jobs that are available. So, it speaks to another issue in terms of how we convert regional economies into more high-value-creating jobs, because that will be critical and will require the adoption and deployment of more technology, as well as innovation,” the Youth Ambassador emphasises.

On the matter of the CSME, he informs that not all countries have fully committed to the principles of the economic integration initiative.

“The CSME should be seen as a means where we can strengthen regional cooperation, because we should be able to foster greater commerce and entrepreneurial activities across borders without any hindrances to movement, whether it be people or capital, but there remain differential approaches in terms of the implementation of the principles of the CSME policy,” Mr. Brooks shares.

The CARICOM Youth Ambassador notes that climate change is also a very important issue for youths as they look towards the future.

“It remains one of the issues that directly impact young people, because whatever endeavours we are pursuing, climate change continues to undermine those. So, it calls on regional heads to look at how we build greater Caribbean resilience… in terms of how the region mobilises climate financing to strengthen our regional mitigation and adaptation efforts, so we can buffer whatever loss or fallout we face from the impact of climate change,” he asserts.

Meanwhile, the CARICOM Youth Ambassador adds that the overall focus of Jamaica’s chairmanship reflects a general thrust towards inclusive partnership, peace and prosperity for all – common themes that resonate with the people of the region.

“I’m hopeful that this tenure will be able to spotlight some of the issues that are important and of relevance to Caribbean people,” Mr. Brooks states.

The CARICOM conference will be held under the theme ‘People, Partnerships, Prosperity: Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’ at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, from July 6 to 8.

It will bring together CARICOM member states, associate member states, representatives from regional bodies and specially invited guests.