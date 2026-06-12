Young People’s Help Sought to Promote Proper Waste Management Practices

The influence of young people will be harnessed by SPM Waste Management Ltd. to drive positive behavioural change and improve waste-management practices across communities, particularly in St. Elizabeth.

Regional Manager at SPM Waste Management Ltd., Sheldon Smith, said students can serve as powerful advocates for environmental responsibility, noting that their actions and attitudes often influence those of their families and community members.

Mr. Smith was speaking to JIS News during recent environmental awareness activities in St. Elizabeth, which culminated at BB Coke High School in Junction, where the agency engaged students on proper waste disposal and environmental stewardship, as part of activities marking National Solid Waste Management Week.

The initiative included stops in Nain and Junction and formed part of a broader public education campaign, aimed at promoting responsible waste management practices and strengthening civic pride.

Mr. Smith underscored the importance of engaging young people in environmental initiatives, arguing that lasting improvements in waste management will require behavioural changes at both the household and community levels.

“Young people can influence a lot of things. They can influence their parents, and if you can capture the young minds for change, we’ll have a better Jamaica for tomorrow,” he said.

The Regional Manager outlined that Junction was selected for the awareness campaign because of its growing population and the need to reinforce proper waste-disposal practices among residents.

He pointed out that the area has traditionally demonstrated strong civic responsibility but has experienced increased waste-management challenges in recent times.

As part of the day’s activities, SPM donated 16 plastic drums to BB Coke High School to support improved waste-management practices on the institution’s compound.

Mr. Smith noted that eight of the receptacles will be designated for the collection of plastic waste, while the remaining eight will be used for general refuse.

He explained that plastic drums were selected because they are more durable, easier for sanitation workers to handle and less susceptible to damage than traditional metal receptacles.