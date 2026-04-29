Young People in Hanover Urged to Get HPV Shot

Hanover Health Services is imploring young people to get the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which is available at health centres across the parish.

The vaccine is among the key shots being administered in the parish this week as part of activities to mark Vaccination Week of the Americas (VWA) from April 25 to May 2.

Speaking with JIS News, Senior Public Health Nurse with responsibility for Expanded Programme Immunisation, Paulette Lemonte, said that the HPV vaccine remains crucial for females since cervical cancer is the third most common cancer in Jamaica.

“We want to ensure that approximately 90 per cent of girls are fully vaccinated by age 15. We are hoping that soon we can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer and even work towards the elimination of cancer,” she said.

Noting that the virus can increase the risk of genital cancers, she said that males should also get immunised to protect themselves and their partners.

Ms. Lemonte noted that while there is increased awareness about the virus, many men are still unaware of the risks of contracting the HPV virus.

“Most people are of the thought that HPV only affects females because cervical cancer is always highlighted, but it affects both males and females,” she pointed out.

The HPV vaccine is available for both males and females from age nine, with specific age guidelines focused on prevention and catch-up. Females up to age 26 can receive the HPV vaccine.

Other vaccines being targeted during the week include Hepatitis B and Flu.

The senior public health nurse noted that the flu vaccine is particularly important for those with chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, lupus, and other immune-compromising conditions to build resistance to viruses.

Noting the myriad misinformation on social media about vaccinations, Ms. Lemonte encouraged persons to consult with healthcare providers for accurate information.

VMA is being coordinated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The observance is designed to raise awareness about available vaccines while addressing existing immunisation gaps.

The health team will also be going into communities to administer vaccines, with scheduled stops in West Haven and at Knockalva Technical High School.

In addition, staff immunisation sessions will be carried out at the Noel Holmes Hospital, along with visits to the Hanover Infirmary to facilitate the vaccination of staff members.