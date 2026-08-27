Young People in Caribbean to Share Ideas on Democracy on September 3 in Jamaica

Young people across the Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic (CAA) Region will have an opportunity to share their perspectives on democracy and legislative issues during the 19th Regional Youth Parliamentary Session, on September 3.

The session will form part of the 48th Regional Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) CAA Region, being hosted by Jamaica at Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, from August 30 to September 5.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chair of the Association, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, said the inclusion of young people is important, given their role in shaping and sustaining democracy.

“The youth we consider not to just be the future but our present and should be considered in a meaningful way in forging the way ahead in whatever legislative improvements that we make,” she said.

Mrs. Holness informed that the Youth Parliamentary Session will have a strong digital focus, allowing participants to engage virtually from their respective countries as part of one regional parliamentary sitting.

She further pointed out that the format is particularly fitting given the conference theme, ‘Strengthening the Parliament in a Digital Age’.

“It is all about the now and the future and with the technology moving so rapidly we are expecting that that is going to be an exciting day,” said the House Speaker.

Mrs. Holness pointed to the disparity between the number of regional conferences held and the staging of the youth component as an indication of the need for greater youth participation.

“It was very important for us to incorporate [the 19th Regional Youth Parliamentary Session] in this, our 48th session, and that gives you a good idea how often our young people are not included in the discussion, as it relates to the democracy of their various countries,” she said.

The House Speaker said young people should have a voice in the development of legislation, particularly as they will experience the long-term effects of decisions being made today.

“The young people will actually be those who benefit over the long term from the legislation we put in place today, and it is important to hear their views in respect of what do they see as their own needs, how do they believe that our laws, as we have them, impact them, whether in a good way, in a bad way, where do they see the gaps,” she said.

Mrs. Holness said providing opportunities for young people to participate in parliamentary processes will also help to prepare them for future leadership.

“We are looking forward to that inclusion because they want to be thought of, they want us to appreciate that they are important, and that we should not be the only ones determining their future. We invite them to be a part of determining their future,” she said.