Young Men Encouraged to Shape Future, Unlock Potential

Young men are being encouraged to resist negative societal pressures, and instead focus on shaping their future while unlocking their full potential.

The call came from Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in remarks delivered by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe, during Friday’s (May 15) Growth Lab 1.0: Skills Discovery Workshop for Young Men.

The event was held at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices in observance of the International Day of the Boy Child.

Held under the theme – ‘Igniting Growth, Unleashing Potential’, the workshop brought together male students from high schools across Jamaica for a day of engagements centred on self-awareness, goal setting, practical skills and personal development.

In outlining the purpose of the initiative, Minister Grange explained that the workshop was intentionally designed to provide a safe and affirming environment for boys.

“The Ministry recognises that many boys today are navigating extremely complex realities. Some are trying to discover who they are, while balancing societal expectations, peer pressure, limited opportunities of their own, and trying to figure it out without the help of others. They need guidance, they need a safe space, and they need support to truly thrive,” she said.

Ms. Grange further noted that the workshop aimed to expose participants to opportunities and possibilities beyond their current circumstances.

“You do not have to become one of the statistics. You don’t have to succumb under social pressure or negative labels that say how or what you will become. You have the power to define your own path,” she underscored.

The workshop featured several exhibitors who facilitated interactive demonstrations and discussions, including the HEART/NSTA Trust, the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), Northern Caribbean University – Recruitment and Admissions, The Village Academy, and First Tech Competition (FTC) Jamaica.

Activities included demonstrations in general construction, automotive repairs, robotics and innovation, and agriculture with sustainable practices, along with discussions on lifestyle choices, engineering, and communication studies.