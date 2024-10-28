Yallahs Market to Be Renovated

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has announced that the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation now has possession of the Yallahs Market and that renovations are slated to take place.

Speaking on Friday (October 25) at the handover of a new two-bedroom unit under the Indigent Housing Programme in Seaforth, St. Thomas, the Minister said that the property was leased to a former Councillor for more than 25 years and was not to be operated as a market.

“The vendors had to sit outside the gate of the market; [they] can’t enter the market. We gave a commitment that when the lease expired, we would not extend the lease to any other individual.

That lease has expired… the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation now has possession of the market,” the Minister said.

“As soon as the estimates are completed, the Ministry will provide the funds to renovate the Yallahs Market so that the vendors can finally go back in the market and ply their trade and be better than they are today. It’s a commitment that we made and we are fulfilling that commitment,” he added.