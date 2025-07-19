WRHA Revs Up Jamiaca Moves To Combat NCDs

The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is intensifying efforts to combat lifestyle-related diseases across western Jamaica through an expanded rollout of the ‘Jamaica Moves’ programme.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the WRHA’s Health Promotion and Education team, with focused strategies to promote physical activity and healthier living.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, held at the agency’s Montego Bay Regional office on Monday (July 14), Regional Physical Activity Specialist, Orane Gardner, emphasised the crucial role physical activity plays in reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

He cited a global health survey indicating that approximately five million lives are lost annually due to physical inactivity.

“Physical activity is a key component of a healthy lifestyle, and the Western Regional Health Authority continues to emphasise its importance through initiatives like Jamaica Moves,” he said, noting that the Authority, through its Health Promotion and Education Team, is committed to deepening the programme’s impact across western parishes.

“At the end of the day, we are looking to ramp up physical activity to help curtail the spike in non-communicable diseases,” he emphasised.

Mr. Gardner informed that the WRHA hosts community-based sessions, workplace interventions, commemorative health days, and capacity-building workshops targeting both internal and external stakeholders.

These efforts are supported by robust social media campaigns and educational outreach.

The Regional Physical Activity Specialist told JIS News that a key component of the intervention is the ‘Know Your Numbers’ initiative, which supports individuals in understanding their health status through screenings and assessments.

Mr. Gardner explained that the WRHA conducts stakeholder consultations and needs assessments, particularly in settings like workplaces, before implementing tailored action plans.

In addition to face-to-face sessions, Mr. Gardner shared that the team uses social media to extend its reach, and adapts its strategies based on ongoing evaluations.

Mr. Gardner added that the campaign encourages people to engage in moderate-intensity physical activity at least five days per week as part of a sustainable, lifelong health plan.