WRHA Education Officer Promotes Regular Student Physical Activity In Schools

Regional Health Promotion and Education Officer at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Marceleen Wheatle, has emphasised that embedding regular physical activity in schools is critical to reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among Jamaica’s population.

She explains that initiatives such as National School Moves Day are designed to instill healthy habits from an early age, noting that behaviours formed in childhood often carry into adulthood.

“We… will continue the fight against non-communicable diseases, and the best way to begin is with the young minds… those formative years when they better understand the importance of movements,” Mrs. Wheatle said.

She was speaking with JIS News during National School Moves Day activities, held at Bounty Hall Primary and Infant School in Trelawny on April 24.

The event was observed under the theme: ‘Every School Moving, Move Your Way Every Day’, and forms part of ongoing efforts under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Jamaica Moves programme to promote healthier lifestyles among students.

Mrs. Wheatle explained that the initiative extends beyond a single day of activities, as schools are being encouraged to integrate both structured and unstructured movement into their daily schedules.

“It is stated that the national guidelines for children [recommend] 60 minutes of movement and free-time play every day. As such, we want parents and teachers to understand that it’s not all about the grades,” she noted.

“Excelling means that they are going to be moving frequently and as often as possible while studying. They are also going to be eating properly and knowing their numbers as part of the greater thrust of the Jamaica Moves programme,” the Health Promotion Officer added.

Mrs. Wheatle further indicated that the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information recommends incorporating several short physical-activity breaks throughout the school day, in addition to dedicated exercise periods during the week.

“For example, we recommend at least three physical-activity breaks throughout the day, for at least five minutes… and that is for every class, everywhere within the school environment. In addition to that, for the week, one day out of the week… we will have one hour of physical activity throughout the day, and it can be broken up into blocks of 10 or 15 minutes. We want this to be part of the scheduled curriculum,” she added.

Mrs. Wheatle noted that institutions across the WRHA, including those in Trelawny, St. James, Hanover, and Westmoreland, participated in a series of activities to mark National School Moves Day.

At Bounty Hall Primary and Infant School, students engaged in a walk/run, as well as hula hoop, skipping, and hopscotch competitions, all aimed at encouraging active lifestyles in a safe and structured environment.

Principal of the institution, Ilna Greyson, expressed pride in the school, which has a student enrolment of 177, being chosen as the flagship location for the parish’s observance.

She told JIS News that the day’s observance featured a fruit and vegetable bar, along with organised sporting activities, reflecting the school’s strong culture of participation in sports.

“We hope this will bring more awareness, not only to our students, but to our community at large,” Ms. Greyson said.

She further highlighted that the school has been actively promoting healthy habits through initiatives such as Water Wednesdays and Fruit Fridays, alongside regular physical activity among students.

The Jamaica Moves initiative encourages citizens to embrace healthier lifestyles through increased physical activity, balanced nutrition, and regular health checks.