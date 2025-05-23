Wreath-Laying Ceremony for Sam Sharpe – Photos Only

Photo: Dean of Justice Chapel in the United States US), Reverend Kobi Little, lays a wreath at the shrine of National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Friday May 23). The Labour Day activity marked the day Sharpe was executed on May 23, 1832, for his leadership in the 1831 Christmas Rebellion, which began on the Kensington Estate in St. James and led to the abolition of slavery. In 1834, the Abolition Bill was passed the British Parliament and slavery was officially abolished across the British Empire in 1838.

Dean of Justice Chapel in the United States (US), Reverend Kobi Little, lays a wreath at the shrine of National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Friday (May 23). The Labour Day activity marked the day Sharpe was executed on May 23, 1832, for his leadership in the 1831 Christmas Rebellion, which began on the Kensington Estate in St. James and led to the abolition of slavery. In 1834, the Abolition Bill was passed by the British Parliament and slavery was officially abolished across the British Empire in 1838.