Wreath-Laying Ceremony for Sam Sharpe – Photos Only May 23, 2025 Listen Labour Day 2025 Share Photo: Ardenne High School Drummers in performance during the wreath-laying ceremony at the shrine of National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Friday (May 23). The Labour Day activity commemorates the day Sharpe was executed on May 23, 1832 for his leadership in the 1831 Christmas Rebellion. Photo: Members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) stand in solemn attention at the shrine of National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Labour Day, Friday (May 23). Occasion was a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the May 23, 1832 execution of Samuel Sharpe for his leadership in the 1831 Christmas Rebellion, which brought about the abolition of slavery. Photo: Dean of Justice Chapel in the United States (US), Reverend Kobi Little, lays a wreath at the shrine of National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Friday (May 23). The Labour Day activity marked the day Sharpe was executed on May 23, 1832, for his leadership in the 1831 Christmas Rebellion, which began on the Kensington Estate in St. James and led to the abolition of slavery. In 1834, the Abolition Bill was passed by the British Parliament and slavery was officially abolished across the British Empire in 1838.