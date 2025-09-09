WRA Urges Proper Waste Management to Protect Rio Bueno Watershed

The Water Resources Authority (WRA) is urging the implementation of proper solid waste and effluent management practices to safeguard upstream water sources within the Rio Bueno sub-Watershed Management Unit (WMU) in St. Ann.

The call follows findings from a recent isotope hydrology assessment of the area, conducted by the WRA in partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which revealed significant interconnectivity among the area’s water sources.

Deputy Managing Director of the WRA, Geoffrey Marshall, told JIS News that this interconnectivity highlights how upstream activities significantly affect downstream water quality.

“Just because something may be miles away doesn’t mean that there isn’t an impact going further down. Protecting the watershed upstream will have a significant impact on ensuring the water quality further downstream where we have more of the population… more of the water production sources,” he noted.

Mr. Marshall added, “It’s all interconnected and wide-ranging; so, we need to be very committed and cautious of how we protect the land use and the environment in those water recharge areas further upstream.”

Major towns located on the fringe of the watershed include Runaway Bay, Discovery Bay, and St Ann’s Bay.

Mr. Marshall further noted that the irresponsible use of sinkholes as garbage disposal sites can compromise water sources located far from the point of contamination.

“Many people will see a sinkhole and they’ll just put everything in there. They’ll toss their trash in there, let their sewage water go in there, et cetera. But those sinkholes are direct conduits into the groundwater below. So if you put those things there, then you’re going to see that water come out [polluted] eventually,” he said.

Proper agricultural practices along with the responsible use of river water for domestic purposes, are essential to safeguarding the quality of upstream water sources.

“If you’re going to be irrigating, or if you’re going to use fertiliser, be careful how you use it, so they don’t run off into the river. Use fertiliser that is not toxic as best as possible [and] just be aware of that kind of thing. A lot of people will [also] wash cars in rivers, and it’s illegal… that contaminates water resources. Make sure that whatever abstraction you do is within the guidelines of the Water Resources Act,” Mr. Marshall emphasised.

He maintained that “the actions we do in our environment have a butterfly effect… everything has effects somewhere else”.

“So, it’s for all of us to be aware that we are the ones who live in our environment and when we protect it, it protects us over the long term,” Mr. Marshall stated..