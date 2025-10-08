WRA to Host ‘value of Water 2 Me’ Public Education Exhibition

The Water Resources Authority (WRA), in the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change, will host its inaugural public education exhibition at the Police Officers’ Club playfield, in Kingston on Friday, October 31, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dubbed, ‘Value of Water 2 Me: Embracing Jamaica’s Lifeblood’, the exhibition is aimed at promoting the protection, conservation and sustainable use of Jamaica’s water resources.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Technician at the WRA, Kimoy-Marie Douglas, told a JIS Think Tank today (October 8) that the exhibition will cater to students at all levels and from different parishes.

“The exhibition will be catering to students from the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels from St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, and Clarendon. We will also be having professionals, academics, and the general public, so all are welcome to attend. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about the critical importance of water as a vital and finite resource, and to emphasise the need for its protection,” said Ms. Douglas.

The exhibition will engage stakeholders from the private and public sectors to share perspectives and participate in meaningful dialogue about water-related issues and the interconnectedness of the resource.

“The reality is water powers Jamaica. It powers all our industries, from agriculture to construction, power generation, tourism, manufacturing, and food production. It truly is our lifeblood. As an island State that is vulnerable to climatic variations that affect our water sources, we aim to foster greater appreciation for the value of water and encourage responsible behaviour towards its use and preservation,” Ms. Douglas pointed out.

She noted, further, that through interactive displays, presentations, and exhibits, the event will also highlight different areas of the water sector.

“Exhibitors will also show the significance of water in ensuring the effective and sustainable operation of their business, as well as expose students to a variety of career options in the water industry and how versatile the field is,” said Ms. Douglas.

“We at the WRA are encouraging all Jamaicans from young to old to come out to our exhibition on October 31,” she added.

Entry to the ‘Value of Water 2 Me: Embracing Jamaica’s Lifeblood’ Exhibition is free to the public.

Sponsors for the exhibition include the National Water Commission (NWC), Pure National Limited, Jamaica Wells and Services Limited, Isratech Jamaica Limited, Scientific Research Council (SRC), the National Irrigation Commission (NIC), VINCI Construction Grands Projects, Can-Cara Development Limited, LCH Development, and Wisynco Group Limited.