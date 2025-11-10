WPM Waste Management Limited Intensifies Clean-Up Operations in St. James

WPM Waste Management Limited has intensified clean-up operations across St. James, following the passage of Hurricane Melissa on October 28, with night shifts now being activated to clear mini dumps and restore cleanliness across Montego Bay.

Speaking with JIS News after a meeting of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), held at the St. James Municipal Corporation on November 6, Regional Operations Manager, Dramaine Jones, said teams have been working tirelessly to clear debris and restore regular collection services.

“Since the hurricane passed, we’ve been doing assessments, but while doing that we have continued maintenance of the main roads as well as the town centres. We still have some amount of buildup within Montego Bay, so we are activating our night shift to ensure the space is cleaned starting tonight,” Mr. Jones said.

He noted that regular garbage collection continues to take place during the mornings to reduce congestion in the city.

“We are ensuring that we dispatch as early as possible, so that units can get the waste before traffic starts to build up,” he explained.

Clean-up teams are also targeting major dump sites in areas such as Salt Spring, Catherine Hall, and near the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH), with heavy equipment, including backhoes, being deployed to remove waste.

“This will continue until the area is clean,” the Regional Operations Manager said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jones further noted that WPM continues to strengthen its partnerships with key stakeholders, including the Jamaica Fire Brigade, the St. James Health Department, and the municipal corporation, to coordinate efforts and maintain sanitary conditions across the parish.

In a move to assist residents affected by the storm, WPM has waived landfill fees for the disposal of storm-related waste.

“Those persons affected who have storm waste can proceed to the landfill to dispose of it properly. We’ve set up an area for this and will be seeking additional equipment to ensure proper management,” Mr. Jones said.

He added that the company is assessing its fleet to boost capacity and ensure efficiency in waste collection and disposal.

“We are doing all that is necessary to ensure that we can give you a clean St. James, a clean Montego Bay,” he assured.