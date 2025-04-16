WPM Intensifying Efforts to Rid Roadways in Western Jamaica of Derelict Vehicles

WPM Waste Management Limited is stepping up efforts to rid major roadways in western Jamaica of derelict vehicles as part of ongoing efforts to improve the region’s cleanliness.

Regional Operations Manager, Edward Muir, indicated that the entity, which has responsibility for solid-waste collection and disposal across Trelawny, St. James, Hanover and Westmoreland, is ramping up operations in these parishes to address the issue.

“There are some concerns as it relates to derelict vehicles on the roads and… we are committed at WPM to remove all derelict vehicles from all major thoroughfares,” he stated.

Mr. Muir noted that the entity has made significant strides in reducing the backlog of garbage collection and now operates with minimal delays.

He said WPM will be building on this momentum by shifting its focus to the longstanding issue of abandoned vehicles on public roads, adding that two cranes were procured for this task.

“The same effort that we put out to ensure that we have a clean region [and] low [garbage] backlog to the point where we are [now] running single digits at WPM, [that] emphasis [will be placed] on derelict vehicles,” Mr. Muir indicated.

Meanwhile, WPM recently relocated to new headquarters at 1310-1311 Ironshore Industrial Estate at Providence Estate in St. James.

The facility was officially opened on Tuesday, April 8, marking a significant milestone in the entity’s ongoing commitment to enhancing solid-waste management services in western Jamaica.

“At our previous location, we were working in a much smaller environment. So the output would not have been where we wanted it to be. However, now we are seeing some improvements as it relates to the administrative staff… they’re putting out more,” Mr. Muir stated.